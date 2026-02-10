Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Shares Down 37.5% – Should You Sell?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$878,725.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67.
Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.
