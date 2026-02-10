Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Shares Down 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 37.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 123,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$878,725.00, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

