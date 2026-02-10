Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Should You Sell?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canyon Creek Food Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$878,725.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.