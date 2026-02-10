Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.39 and last traded at $175.89. Approximately 8,762,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,798,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.43.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61.

Snowflake last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $239,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,797,006.67. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 613,681 shares of company stock worth $130,573,518 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after buying an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 102.9% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

