Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Archrock were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Archrock by 49.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.