ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $86,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.