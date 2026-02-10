Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 427945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

