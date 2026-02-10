Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 14,248 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 112.3% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.13.

Allstate Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of ALL opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.