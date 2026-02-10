Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.17. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 322,344 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE: ASG) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.
Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.
