Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 585,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,868 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 236,509 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 232,946 shares during the period. Finally, PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE: ASG) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

