Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 7th

Stellantis, Vale, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically on the order of a few hundred million to around $2 billion, although exact cutoffs vary by index and provider. They often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Stellantis (STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Recommended Stories