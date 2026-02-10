Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VTMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,671.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.2041 dividend. This is a boost from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 850.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

