Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $662,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 33.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $326.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.55.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

