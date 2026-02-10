New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.60. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

