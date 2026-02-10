SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 16325272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

