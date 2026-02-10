Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.45 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 21221493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 345,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waystone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

