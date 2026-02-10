Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 5088701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

