Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 17% – Time to Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,181,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of C$78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In related news, insider Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,800. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

