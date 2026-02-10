Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €19.62 and last traded at €19.54. Approximately 11,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

