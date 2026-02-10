Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 31.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $199.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.13.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

