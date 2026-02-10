ArcBest Corporation $ARCB Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 177.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,989 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 300.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 153,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 104,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 3.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. ArcBest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.74 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

