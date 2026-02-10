Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $161,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

