Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.57. Approximately 3,889,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,901,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VZLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.
Vizsla Silver Trading Down 12.4%
Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.
