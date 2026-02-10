Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) was down 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.57. Approximately 3,889,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,901,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.38.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 12.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.27.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.