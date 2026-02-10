Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $175.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,431.56. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,383.24. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,998 shares of company stock worth $7,255,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,147,000 after purchasing an additional 559,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,809,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,223,000 after buying an additional 330,592 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

