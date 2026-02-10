Crane NXT (CXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Crane NXT to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $450.5310 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Crane NXT Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.18. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 4,080.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Crane NXT by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Crane NXT
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.
