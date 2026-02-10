Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.2450. Approximately 111,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 456,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 8.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $5,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,734,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 274,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.