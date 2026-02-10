LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LC

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. LendingClub has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $46,533.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,060.19. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.