WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $33.50 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Get WaFd alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WaFd

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.86.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 5,300 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $178,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,876.35. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,100. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in WaFd by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,557,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank’s core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.