Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

MRAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everspin Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $11.32 on Friday. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.33 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $82,092.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,907.58. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Tech in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

