IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.87.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.