Wall Street Zen Upgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to “Hold”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of DAVA opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Endava has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 733.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 16.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

