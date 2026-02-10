GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $92.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

