Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 6991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Brompton Energy Split Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

