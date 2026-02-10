NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 19294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 986,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

