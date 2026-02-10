Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Get Corteva alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Up 1.5%

Corteva stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,536,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,280,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,041,000 after buying an additional 1,230,074 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,731,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,820,000 after buying an additional 1,051,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,651,000 after buying an additional 251,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,379,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.