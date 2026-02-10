Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 886007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.74.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,469,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,215,000 after purchasing an additional 564,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,412,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,953,000 after buying an additional 867,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after buying an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,209,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,717,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

