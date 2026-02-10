Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Context Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company’s research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

