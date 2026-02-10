LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

LYTS stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $711.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.20. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $10,288,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,045,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 348,598 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 210,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 402.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

