Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.57 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

