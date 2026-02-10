Equinix (EQIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $9.08 per share and revenue of $2.4578 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1%

Equinix stock opened at $857.74 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $953.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $778.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $711,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,714.20. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 596 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $477,860.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,687.10. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $15,281,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. UBS Group set a $959.00 price target on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $959.64.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

