BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $52.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.4545.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $174,703.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,283.21. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in BankUnited by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $50.63 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

