Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

