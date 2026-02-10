Vertiv (VRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.8884 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $208.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,173,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,025,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,587,000 after buying an additional 125,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,767,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $125,331,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

