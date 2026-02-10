Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAG. Evercore increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,893,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,533,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after buying an additional 1,595,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 1,818.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 541,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,147,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 416,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

