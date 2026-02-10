Wall Street Zen Downgrades Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Sell

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.14.

MSTR stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.03.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,857.36. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after purchasing an additional 383,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after buying an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,911,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,832,000 after buying an additional 175,343 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

