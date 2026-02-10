Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

In other Nutrien news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$95.04 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$65.35 and a 1 year high of C$98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

