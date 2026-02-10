Yara International ASA (YARIY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YARIY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

