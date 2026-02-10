Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,180. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,514,000 after acquiring an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,578,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,149,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

