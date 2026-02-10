Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $108.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.8889.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday.

VLTO stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,058,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,135,000 after buying an additional 852,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veralto by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,876,000 after acquiring an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,839,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,508,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

