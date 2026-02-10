Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $416.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $422.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.01.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

