US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $90.04 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

