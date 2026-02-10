US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD
US Foods Stock Down 0.3%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About US Foods
US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.
Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Foods
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.